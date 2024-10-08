The Motels Cancel 2024 Shows Due To Cancer Treatment Side Effect

The Motels have announced that they have been forced to cancel their planned concerts for the rest of this year after frontwoman Martha Davis lost her voice as a result of her ongoing cancer treatment.

Their publicist sent over the following details, along with a message from Martha. From their beginnings as The Warfield Foxes in Berkeley, California, to becoming The Motels and achieving major success with hits like "Only the Lonely" and "Suddenly Last Summer," Martha Davis has been the unwavering voice and heart of the band since 1971. Known for her captivating performances and ability to channel raw emotion into every note, Martha has led The Motels through decades of highs and lows, shaping them into an iconic presence in the world of rock. With a career marked by reinvention, resilience, and relentless passion, Martha has been a force of nature, both on stage and off.

Today, she faces another challenge. Below, Martha shares a heartfelt update with fans, expressing her gratitude, optimism, and a glimpse into her fighting spirit that has carried her through life's travails: "I just canceled our remaining shows of the year... I think it's time i come clean with you lovelies that have purchased tickets for upcoming shows...aside from badly breaking my wrist on September 9, I'm also in the mopup stages of a two year breast cancer thingie...had the estrogen blocker, the lumpectomy and now radiation. The radiation has caused me to lose my voice...so no guitar, no voice...no shows... I'm doing well and will be delighted when all this is over...last radiation is on the 23rd...yay!

"In the last two months the universe has been playing dodgeball with me while my feet are velcroed to the ground. Started writing a new song...'I'm starring in my own sh*tshow!' I love and miss you all so much, and I can't wait to get back at it!

"Thank you to all my wonderful doctors, nurses and technicians? Thank you for making treatment FUN. I also want to thank my new manager Raquel Bruno, she's had my back through all this...and more than anything i want to thank my band Clint, Nic, Eric and Marty...i love you with all my heart!!...m."

Related Stories

Wang Chung, Men Without Hats, The Motels, And Naked Eyes Announce Abducted By The '80s Tour

News > The Motels