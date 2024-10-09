Singled Out: McKenna Michels' I Don't Know

Austin's McKenna Michels just released her new single and video "I Don't Know", from her forthcoming "Revolution" EP, and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
"I Don't Know" is a song about finding new love immediately following the end of a destructive relationship, and learning to put aside hesitation caused by damage from the past. Three years ago, while I was in Los Angeles filming a music video for my album Enlightenment, my previous relationship ended.
On the last day of the trip, I met someone else while doing a photoshoot. I was really unsure of pursuing anything considering how recently everything ended between me and my ex. Regardless, this person and I had a connection, and a few weeks after the photoshoot we decided to pursue the relationship.
That being said, I wrote "I Don't Know" a few days after I returned to Texas from L.A., and showed it pretty quickly to my producer Jon Muq, who I recall saying at the time "dang, that's a really good song." I knew then and there that this song needed to be the first single I released from my new EP, Revolution.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
