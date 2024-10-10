The Dead Daisies Frontman Doing Special Social Media Event

As rock supergroup The Dead Daisies gear up to launch their new European tour with Blanco and former White Lion frontman Mike Tramp, frontman John Corabi will be hosting a special event today on the band's Instagram page.

The vocalist, who is also known for his time fronting Motley Crue and Union, took to social media on Wednesday (October 9th), and invited fans to join him on Instagram for an event to celebrate the vinyl edition of their band's latest album "Light 'Em Up".

Corabi shared, "Who's on Instagram??? Tomorrow, I will be doing a 'LIGHT 'EM UP' Vinyl Unboxing and LIVE Q&A with our friends at The Vinyl Guide on The Official Dead Daisies Instagram. - join, enjoy & participate! - USA: 4pm EST/ 1pm PST - UK: 9pm - Australia: 7am AEST" Fans can check out the event here.

Back in May, we spoke to Corabi about the album's title track for Singled Out series. He said of the song, ""Light Em' Up", is just a straight ahead, turn up the radio, rock tune with an old AC/DC kind of vibe. (One of David's favorite bands I might add.) When The Dead Daisies decided to do another record we all discussed how it should have that fun, no frills, feeling that we had on some of the earlier records we did, like 'Make Some Noise.'

"So, we enlisted the maestro Marti Frederiksen to come back into the fold and help us get to where we wanted to go musically. Just for the record, I love working with Marti, as he knows exactly how each of us tick, and how to get the very best out of us as musicians.

"Marti had been chatting with Stevie D (from Buckcherry) and told him he was working with us again, so Stevie sent him a couple of rough tracks to listen to for consideration.

"One-night Marti and I were working on some other new ideas, and he played me Stevie's tunes and upon hearing the opening riff of the first song, we BOTH thought the riff was great! So, we took that riff idea and started working on something completely new.

"Once we got into the studio with the entire band, we all worked out a sort of 'map' or structure for the tune, and it really started to take shape in a great way. Once the rhythm tracks were laid down, Marti and I sat and worked on the title, melodies and lyrics. We wanted to make it simple, fun, and bombastic, but use our lifestyles as reference.

"In a nutshell, the song is about me coming back home to The Daisies, and getting back to work. Writing tunes, kicking ass, traveling the World playing good old fashioned, loud rock and roll, and enjoying every minute of it!!! Living life to the fullest, living OUR dream, and being completely unapologetic about who we are. I love the song, I think everybody involved did a great job, and I hope you all enjoy listening to it, as much as we did writing it."

