Singled Out: Harley Olivia's You're Not Ready

Toronto-based alt-rocker Harley Olivia recently released her debut EP "Hiding Little Pieces" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about one of the tracks and she selected "You're Not Ready". Here is the story:
I wrote "You're Not Ready" after ending a toxic situationship with someone who turned out to be the epitome of a wolf in sheep's clothing. He initially came across as kind and loving, but over time, the mask slipped, and he even admitted to deceiving me. As his true self emerged, I realized what I had mistaken for charm was really just a lack of empathy-which is why I wrote the line, "I won't pretend that your coldness is charming, you just lack empathy."
After the breakup, I found myself searching for closure, but I realized that's a slippery slope. The way he treated me and judged me for my anxiety left a lasting impact on my self-worth, and I felt ashamed of my mental health because of it. I kept wishing things could go back to how they were in the beginning, but sometimes you just have to walk away. What helped me move on was recognizing that *he* wasn't ready for a healthy relationship. Writing this song was a cathartic process, and it gave me the closure I needed.
If anyone else is going through something similar, I hope they hear this song and stop chasing closure from someone who is emotionally unavailable. It will only leave you angrier and more hurt. But I promise blasting this song and screaming it at the top of your lungs can be quite helpful! It was for me.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
