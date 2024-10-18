Singled Out: Krapf's Autumn

The veteran Baltimore progressive rock/metal trio Krapf are releasing remastered versions of some of their most popular tracks and to celebrate we asked Isaac Krapt to tell us about the recently released "Autumn". Here is the story:
"Autumn" was the very first song I wrote & released in early 2020. It was remastered this year and re-released on all streaming sites in August of 2024. Before "Krapf" formed as a collaborative band effort, I spearheaded this as a solo project and as such I tracked all of the guitars, bass, vocals and drums. It is fitting that as the band is currently in the studio recording our next record, this re-release bridges the past to the future of the project.
All of the music & lyrics tell an overarching story following the character of "Autumn", a silhouetted individual found on all of the artwork associated with our singles & records. The lyrics & artwork bring a puzzle solving aspect to our listeners as one song connects to the next as chapters would in a book.
"Autumn" is a shout out to loved ones who have passed on, even though they aren't here to see the journey music has taken me on. Below are some lyrics from the song.
"Take some time to be afraid
It'll take some time to know
We'll take a moment here
And one more for those below"
My hope is that the song will resonate with listeners dealing with loss..
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
