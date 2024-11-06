Singled Out: The Boneheads' Feel The Light

Blues-tinged rockers The Boneheads recently switch things up with their Americana and roots track "Feel The Light" and to celebrate we asked vocalist Andrew Malandrino to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Feel The Light was written in May 2024 when we travelled to Pocono Pines, Pennsylvania to attend our producer's wedding. We took this as a great opportunity to not only share a special weekend with one of our closest friends, but it was also a chance for our band to make some new memories together along the way.

Despite the limited space in our car, we insisted on packing our acoustic guitars with us. Unfortunately that meant a couple of the guys had to be crammed in the back seat with duffle bags on their laps throughout the 7-hour road trip. We took our first pit stop at a subway in The-Middle-of-Nowhere, New York. While we were eating our food in the parking lot, Ryan and I sat in the open trunk of the car and pulled out a guitar to jam a little bit. Thats when we started playing around with the main riff of the song, which was the initial spark for Feel The Light. Before we could elaborate further on it, it was time to hit the road again. I spent 3 long hours with that idea in my head just itching to get out.

We finally arrived at our shared AirBnB later that evening and we had little time to rest. It was get-in and go because we had to help load in instruments and equipment into the venue before the rehearsal dinner. Did I mention we were performing at the wedding too? Once the equipment was set up and the venue was prepared for the big day, we headed back to the AirBnB. The drinks start flowing and with it, the music too. I finally had the opportunity to reveal the song to the rest of the band. We instantly knew something was there. When they gave me the green light to run with it, I started writing lyrics right away to perfectly encapsulated the vibe of the weekend. The wedding was perfect and we can't wait for the next chance to do it all again.

Feel The Light is about chasing that high on life and living in the moment. Leaving everything behind you and finding peace. We wanted to capture the feeling we experienced during that weekend in Pocono Pines with just three chords and some good ol' fashion rock and roll.

