Singled Out: Divine Grave's Grief

Divine Grave just released the new single "Grief" and to celebrate we asked the mysterious metalcore act to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

At the core of my music, the music is based on the simplest form of Good versus Evil. Each song is aimed to challenge listeners and become aware of their own demons, and the choices we face on what we do once we are aware. As the music progresses, it begins to transcend the "human" challenges of pain, trauma, good, or bad.

"Grief" picks up where I left off on the EP Traumapieces. Becoming aware of trauma and our demons is one thing, but taking the time to understand them and heal while seeking change is very difficult. Some of us tout our traumas/conditions as trophies masking what needs to be done to truly heal. This spans from the loss of loved ones to stowing away our pain in the back of our minds, never to be dealt with.

"Grief" is a process many of us try to escape, but is vital to the process of healing.

