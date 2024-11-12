Singled Out: Divine Grave's Grief

Divine Grave just released the new single "Grief" and to celebrate we asked the mysterious metalcore act to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
At the core of my music, the music is based on the simplest form of Good versus Evil. Each song is aimed to challenge listeners and become aware of their own demons, and the choices we face on what we do once we are aware. As the music progresses, it begins to transcend the "human" challenges of pain, trauma, good, or bad.
"Grief" picks up where I left off on the EP Traumapieces. Becoming aware of trauma and our demons is one thing, but taking the time to understand them and heal while seeking change is very difficult. Some of us tout our traumas/conditions as trophies masking what needs to be done to truly heal. This spans from the loss of loved ones to stowing away our pain in the back of our minds, never to be dealt with.
"Grief" is a process many of us try to escape, but is vital to the process of healing.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Kid Rock and Nickelback To Rock The Country With Lynyrd Skynyrd and More- My Chemical Romance Launching North American Stadium Tour- more
Cause Of Death For Iron Maiden's Paul Di'Anno Revealed- Duran Duran's Halloween Madison Square Garden To Broadcast- more
Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan To Hit The Road For New CBS Competition Show- The Avett Brothers, Bonnie Raitt Lead MerleFest 2025 Lineup- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
Anberlin Plot Never Take Friendship Personal 20th Anniversary Tour
St. Vincent Previews New Album With 'El Mero Cero'
Armor For Sleep Announce What To Do When You Are Dead 20th Anniversary Tour
Within Destruction Unleash 'Kanashibari' Video
Watch Stick To Your Guns' 'More Than a Witness' Video
Interpol Share 'Say Hello To Angels' From Live At Third Man Records Album
The Cure Score Big Hit With 'Songs Of A Lost World'
Prophets Of Addiction Premiere 'Face The Music' Video