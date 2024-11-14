Singled Out: Sarina's Why Am I So Sad?

Rising Tokyo pop-punk artist Sarina just released a music video for "Why Am I So Sad?", a track from her new "Break Out" EP, and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Why am I so sad?!" fell into my lap on a lazy Thursday morning in the porcelain scene lamp and pink satin upholstered "nice" sitting room of my grandmother's house. Despite the lovely rays of summer sun streaming through the bay window, I was feeling sad. Low. Down. Some would even say forlorn. Why, you may ask? Well I asked as well! The answer was: No reason. I was just sad. Like I am sad so very often for seemingly no reason other than my brain likes to keep me on my proverbial toes. In that moment the true whiny, bratty, ridiculousness of the situation came out of me in the form of two simple lines of song "Why am I so sad? Everyday is... Blah Blah Blah" (I often describe my mood as "blah" when I feel that way) Then I thought 'hmm well Blah rhymes with bad, Kinda. I mean I could probably make it rhyme...' And around 30 minutes later "Why am I so sad?!" was born. On my uncle's old acoustic as my mother sipped tea and my grandmother attended virtual Mass.

At the time we had just gotten back from Los Angeles, my clothes were still strewn about my room and half-heartedly unpacked. We had been recording my upcoming EP, and I remember lamenting and making quite a fuss at the fact that I had written "Why am I so sad?!" AFTER we finished recording and "finalized" the song list. To keep things clean and tidy, we ended up having a lot of issues with the song we had originally slated to be the focus of my EP. I was really uncomfortable with it. I really didn't resonate with its message and all in all the energy surrounding the song was a blatantly negative one. We decided to switch our focus track to "Why am I so sad?!" Luckily at the last minute we were able to call Kevin Thrasher who I've had the privilege of working with in the past who jumped on to produce the song! Although the tone and general "brat" vibe of this song is one I am unused to, it is incredibly liberating and incredibly fun to whine about this feeling that does, honestly, make me feel bratty and whiny and silly. The point is to recognize that I can't control the feeling, but I CAN control how I react to it: so I choose to laugh!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

