Singled Out: Fischer King's Water Me

Fischer King just release his 90s house-inspired anthem "Water Me" from his forthcoming "Rough Odds" EP and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Water Me" is one of those all-too-common Fischer King production tales where I got a bunch of the crucial material down super quickly, and then it took like a year and a half to piece the rest of it together. I was determined to make something with some undeniable house vibes, and between a little sample digging, some Juno synth fiddling, and a dash of vocal improv, I had the first section of the track down in a couple hours. I loved it.

If only the rest of the process was quite so breezy. The mess that would follow became part of the theme of my upcoming EP Rough Odds: just constantly feeling unsure. Basically everything after 45 seconds I rewrote over and over and over again, agonizing over vocal melodies, lyrics, delivery, harmony - everything.

Then one day earlier this year, as my partner and I were struggling to keep a few houseplants alive, "Water Me" immediately hit me as the central phrase. There are so many things in life that are great in small doses and incredibly dangerous in larger ones, and that threshold is not always obvious. The rest of the lyrics poured (hah) right out.

Not long after, somewhere between mutating old vocal melody drafts into giant synths, adding an acoustic drum kit, and turning "Water Me" into a chant, I finally found the right amount of "lift" coming out of the chorus. I was genuinely worried that I might never actually manage it, but I did indeed fall in love with the song again. So much so that I finished it with a 90 second instrumental outro so that I could really drink it in when we play it live.

Can't beat that kind of self-care.

