Singled Out: Sandy Hall's Love Still Remains

Sandy Hall recently released her new album "Full Circle" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "Love Still Remains", which feature guest background vocals from Dan Reed of Dan Reed Network fame. Here is the story:

I have been in a very reflective period of my life and the songs on my album Full Circle capture the themes that have been circulating in my head and my heart in recent years. I felt an urgency and deep desire to write about what I was feeling and fulfill what I believe is an unfinished part of myself as an artist.

When I first reconnected to collaborate with my long time friend and co-writer John Callaghan, I really had to push myself hard to keep up with him as he is what I sometimes call a "compulsive writer" in that he writes all the time which is amazing while I often struggle to express and find the correct words. I also had to work through my feelings of intimidation in working with someone that I know is really great at crafting a song. My strength has always been my voice and range but I sometimes lacked confidence as a songwriter second guessing what and how I say something. It is what I needed to overcome as part of my growth as an artist on this album.

When I think about what is the meaning of my life and of life in general, to me it is simply the collective experience of love and the relationships we cultivate. The album references this and it is of no surprise that I would express this in the lyrics for the song Love Still Remains.

It is a song about falling in love young, loyalty, commitment, how it changes during life's challenges and what it feels like presently. The foundation of the song is based on my own experience in a very long term relationship but it also incorporates observations and conversations I have had with friends and family.

"Through thick and thin" comes to mind. What I have personally grown to understand is that love and relationships are difficult, require compromise and perseverance. You accept, bend, and forgive. It can be messy and even crazy at times. But through it all you learn to push through, become a better person and find comfort and beauty in the simplest of gestures.

I shared the song with Dan Reed who I met many years ago and was fortunate enough to have sung with him several times. Our voices compliment and have a nice blend. So I was super excited that Dan agreed to sing on Love Still Remains as well as another song on the album called I Don't Talk.

I have talented bandmates that added their touch to this song. Susan Salmon's mandolin in particular stands out and Billy Salmon's guitar work gives it a bit of an edge that we were looking for. I hope you enjoy it.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Sandy Hall