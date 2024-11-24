Singled Out: Freemoor's Affliction

Las Vegas rocker Freemoor recently released a soulful new single called "Affliction" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

There are so many legendary stories regarding the unfortunate demise of many divinely talented people who have graced this earth - only to succumb to their demons and leave far too soon.

"Affliction" is a tribute to these unique individuals - but also acknowledges everyday people who deal with and suffer from various maladies of the mind and soul. From Amy Winehouse to Marilyn Monroe, to more recently Liam Payne - many true and untrue stories are told about these people.

They are blamed for things they were not wholly their fault and not recognized for their disease and are unjustly maligned

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Freemoor