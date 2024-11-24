.

Singled Out: Freemoor's Affliction

11-24-2024
Singled Out: Freemoor's Affliction

Las Vegas rocker Freemoor recently released a soulful new single called "Affliction" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

There are so many legendary stories regarding the unfortunate demise of many divinely talented people who have graced this earth - only to succumb to their demons and leave far too soon.

"Affliction" is a tribute to these unique individuals - but also acknowledges everyday people who deal with and suffer from various maladies of the mind and soul. From Amy Winehouse to Marilyn Monroe, to more recently Liam Payne - many true and untrue stories are told about these people.

They are blamed for things they were not wholly their fault and not recognized for their disease and are unjustly maligned

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories
Singled Out: Freemoor's Affliction

News > Freemoor

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Why Sammy Hagar Replaced Jason Bonham In Best Of All Worlds Band- Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Reveals Final Career Plans- more

Three Days Grace Share First Adam Gontier Reunion Song 'Mayday'- Twenty On Pilots Share 'The Line' From Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 Soundtrack- more

Day In Country

Stephen Wilson Jr. Share Live Cover Of 'Stand By Me'- Kip Moore Follows CMA Awards Win With Two New Singles- more

Reviews

On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus

Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona

What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!

On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives

Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix

Latest News

Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Reveals Final Career Plans

Ozzy Osbourne's Original Solo Bandmate Not Surprised By Rock Hall Snub

The All-American Rejects and Seven Lions Rock Second Night Of of Neon City Festival

Firewind Sophomore Album 'Burning Earth' Reissued

Robert Jon & The Wreck Share Their 'Point of View' Video

The Ting Tings 'Danced On The Wire' To Announce New Album

Bonfire To Deliver 'Higher Ground' Early Next Year

Spark of Life Return With 'No One Hates Me More Than Me'