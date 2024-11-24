Singled Out: Freemoor's Affliction

Las Vegas rocker Freemoor recently released a soulful new single called "Affliction" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
There are so many legendary stories regarding the unfortunate demise of many divinely talented people who have graced this earth - only to succumb to their demons and leave far too soon.
"Affliction" is a tribute to these unique individuals - but also acknowledges everyday people who deal with and suffer from various maladies of the mind and soul. From Amy Winehouse to Marilyn Monroe, to more recently Liam Payne - many true and untrue stories are told about these people.
They are blamed for things they were not wholly their fault and not recognized for their disease and are unjustly maligned
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Why Sammy Hagar Replaced Jason Bonham In Best Of All Worlds Band- Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Reveals Final Career Plans- more
Three Days Grace Share First Adam Gontier Reunion Song 'Mayday'- Twenty On Pilots Share 'The Line' From Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 Soundtrack- more
Stephen Wilson Jr. Share Live Cover Of 'Stand By Me'- Kip Moore Follows CMA Awards Win With Two New Singles- more
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Reveals Final Career Plans
Ozzy Osbourne's Original Solo Bandmate Not Surprised By Rock Hall Snub
The All-American Rejects and Seven Lions Rock Second Night Of of Neon City Festival
Firewind Sophomore Album 'Burning Earth' Reissued
Robert Jon & The Wreck Share Their 'Point of View' Video
The Ting Tings 'Danced On The Wire' To Announce New Album
Bonfire To Deliver 'Higher Ground' Early Next Year
Spark of Life Return With 'No One Hates Me More Than Me'