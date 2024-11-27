Singled Out: Never Home's Set Sail Alone

Alt-rockers Never Home recently released their first new single in five year, entitled "Set Sail Alone", and to celebrate we asked frontman Nick Klock to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The chorus of "Set Sail Alone" was brought to me by one of my closest friends, indie folk singer/songwriter Thomas LaVine. One night, he said "I wrote something that felt like you would write it." He played me the chorus on an acoustic guitar, and almost immediately my mind began filling in the gaps of the rest of the song.

Musically, lyrically, and conceptually, the song came to me almost fully formed in a way that felt almost supernatural. After sending him the demo of my interpretation of the song, he said "this is your song now."

"Set Sail Alone" reflects a personal journey I've been on for years. There's no grand story, just a simple truth: I am the only one who can truly help myself. I've often made half-hearted attempts, backing down when things got tough or frightening. This song is about finally committing to my own healing-not just for me, but for the people I love.

While using the ocean as a thematic device may not be groundbreaking, it's been my refuge during difficult times and holds a lot of meaning for me. Its vastness serves as a reminder that many of my worries are smaller than I think.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

