Singled Out: Brendemere's Just Don't Ask Me To Dance

12-01-2024
Brendemere, a rock project led by Christopher Pennison, recently released its self-titled debut album and to celebrate we asked Chrisopher to tell us about the single "Just Don't Ask Me To Dance." Here is the story:

"Just Don't Ask Me To Dance" ultimately ended up being about part of my own tale. When I wrote it, I intended for it to be nothing more than a fun, friendly song to invite the listener in. A warm, welcome to the audio spectacle that I intended to create.

Underneath the surface, it's a hello and goodbye letter. A hello letter to the listener, and a goodbye letter to the family I left when I moved to Seattle to pursue music. Missing my mother and father, but trying to make them proud.

I hope listeners can hear the song and understand that not all journeys work out the way you intended. I wish I would have won a Grammy by now. Or sold a platinum-selling record. It took me a long time to realize that isn't my obligation. My obligation is to write from the heart and let the chips fall where they may.

