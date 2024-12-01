Singled Out: Brendemere's Just Don't Ask Me To Dance

Brendemere, a rock project led by Christopher Pennison, recently released its self-titled debut album and to celebrate we asked Chrisopher to tell us about the single "Just Don't Ask Me To Dance." Here is the story:

"Just Don't Ask Me To Dance" ultimately ended up being about part of my own tale. When I wrote it, I intended for it to be nothing more than a fun, friendly song to invite the listener in. A warm, welcome to the audio spectacle that I intended to create.

Underneath the surface, it's a hello and goodbye letter. A hello letter to the listener, and a goodbye letter to the family I left when I moved to Seattle to pursue music. Missing my mother and father, but trying to make them proud.

I hope listeners can hear the song and understand that not all journeys work out the way you intended. I wish I would have won a Grammy by now. Or sold a platinum-selling record. It took me a long time to realize that isn't my obligation. My obligation is to write from the heart and let the chips fall where they may.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

