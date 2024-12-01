Singled Out: Brendemere's Just Don't Ask Me To Dance

Brendemere, a rock project led by Christopher Pennison, recently released its self-titled debut album and to celebrate we asked Chrisopher to tell us about the single "Just Don't Ask Me To Dance." Here is the story:
"Just Don't Ask Me To Dance" ultimately ended up being about part of my own tale. When I wrote it, I intended for it to be nothing more than a fun, friendly song to invite the listener in. A warm, welcome to the audio spectacle that I intended to create.
Underneath the surface, it's a hello and goodbye letter. A hello letter to the listener, and a goodbye letter to the family I left when I moved to Seattle to pursue music. Missing my mother and father, but trying to make them proud.
I hope listeners can hear the song and understand that not all journeys work out the way you intended. I wish I would have won a Grammy by now. Or sold a platinum-selling record. It took me a long time to realize that isn't my obligation. My obligation is to write from the heart and let the chips fall where they may.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
Ex-My Chemical Romance Star Bob Bryar Dead At 44- Jake E. Lee Share More Details About Being Shot Multiple Times- more
Jake E. Lee Recalls Being Shot In Thanksgiving Message- The Sweet's Andy Scott Unable To Walk Due To Health Condition- more
Thomas Rhett Scores His 23rd No. 1 With 'Beautiful As You'- Brooks & Dunn Reboot With CMA Honor and New Album- more
'Do They Know It's Christmas?' Gets Ultimate Mix For 40th Anniversary- Kodak Black Delivers 'News Matt' Video From New 'Trill Bill' Mixtape- The Weeknd- more
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
Ex-My Chemical Romance Star Bob Bryar Dead At 44
Jake E. Lee Share More Details About Being Shot Multiple Times
Metallica And Linkin Park Led Sick New World Festival Cancelled
The Cure Announce Songs Of A Live World: Troxy London MMXXlV
Desert Kites Share Bittersweet Christmas Anthem
Swedish Punk Rock Supergroup Midlife Crisis Deliver 'Sick of You'
Love Ghost x Skold Album Arrives
Singled Out: Brendemere's Just Don't Ask Me To Dance