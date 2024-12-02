Singled Out: Odd Marshall's Lucky Dragon

Ontario's Odd Marshall just released a new single called "Lucky Dragon" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I stopped writing songs for 10 years until I flipped my truck in a snowstorm. I was fine. But I crawled out the passenger window and, while sitting in the back of a cop car, a song came on the radio and it reminded me... I used to do that. For how much I enjoy playing music now, I can't understand how I gave it up for so long. Lucky Dragon was one of the older songs I had to relearn.

Continuing in the vein of "failure" songs, "Lucky Dragon" was inspired by a rundown Chinese restaurant in Pittsburgh I frequented after cold winter nights out.

I remember paying for a meal with loose change. The stoic lady behind the counter, Cici, never befriended me as much as I tried to learn Chinese. Understandably, she was busy, and I was usually drunk.

Ten years later, I recorded the song in Toronto at Don Kerr's Rooster Studios, with Don on drums. Mike O'Brien on guitar and Jason Haberman on Bass. I find failure so much more of an inspiration. There's nothing to sing about if it all goes according to plan.

