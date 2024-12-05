Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Coming To IMAX

The official Led Zeppelin documentary "Becoming Led Zeppelin" will be coming to IMAX theaters on February 7th, but IMAX has also announced early access screenings that will be taking place on February 5th.
Here is the synopsis for the film: BECOMING LED ZEPPELIN is the first ever authorized documentary about the band. The film charts the early musical influences and careers of each bandmate before diving deep into their first two albums and subsequent tours.
The film features "never-before-seen" footage, remastered sound and video, and audio interviews with John Bonham that have been kept private for decades. Full songs play in the film, making it feel just like a concert. Find at where to see the film here
