Singled Out: SupaFly's Hypothermia

SupaFly, the collaborative project featuring veteran rock vocalist Ray West (Spread Eagle) and session musician Miguel Gonzalez, recently released their "The Vibe" album and to celebrate we asked Ray to tell us about the song "Hypothermia". Here is the story:

The song Hypothermia is extremely personal for me. I never thought I could write in such an honest way, but when my co-writer Mig played me this cool piece he'd written, it triggered this surprisingly cathartic lyrical, melodic response in me.

This intense feeling had me sharing my story of opioid addiction and how easy it is to go from thinking you have it all, only to fall from grace, leave everything you ever cared about, hurt everyone who has ever shown you love, and recede into a cold dark existence.

Look, I've never considered myself a poet, I'm the kind of artist that has to live what they write, and that causes struggle, and as hard as my struggle was, I am living proof that you can come down to earth, and live a warm existence, and have a song you can be proud of .

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

