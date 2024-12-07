Jason Bonham's Son Jager Henry Delivers 'Mortal Sacrifice' Video

As rocker Jager Henry prepared to his the road with his dad Jason Bonham for the new JBLZE (Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening) tour, this weekend, he has shared a music video for his new single "Mortal Sacrifice".

PFA sent over the following details: Directed by Abraham Rasmussen, the frenzied video reflects the blend of musical influences present in the song including rock, metal and alternative. "Mortal Sacrifice" follows the success of Jager's last two singles, "Bite Down" which received early ads on Spotify's Hard Rock playlist and Apple's New In Rock playlist and "Heart of Thorns" Feat. Lil Lotus which broke the top 50 on the Active Rock charts and was an early add on SiriusXM's Octane.

"At the time, I lost a lot of my friends," Jager explains. "I was thinking, 'Why did all of my friends go and not me?' It didn't make any sense. When I wrote it, it was what I needed to say. It ended up cohesive, because I was telling the truth."

Jager Henry is stepping in to his own spotlight - the son of Jason Bonham and grandson of John Bonham - with the release of his debut EP, HEART OF THORNS, out now via Bornsad Records. The 8-track EP is the perfect launching pad to introduce Jager to the world, combining numerous musical influences including rock, metal, and alternative. HEART OF THORNS is now available.

Jager recently wrapped a string of successful shows with letdown. throughout the Midwest where he brought his HEART OF THRONES EP to live. He will close out the year on the road beginning December 8th, with his father's JBLZE (Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening) tour, playing down the East Coast. This is the second tour he has joined JBLZE after wowing audiences nightly with his energetic live performances earlier this year.



Jager Henry Tour Dates

December 8 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

December 9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

December 11 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

December 12 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

December 13 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center

December 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Casino

December 16 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center

