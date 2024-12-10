Singled Out: Nesdam's Plastic Crown

Nesdam is gearing up to his new album "Find The Truth" on XOVR Records (founded by Korn's Brian "Head" Welch), and to celebrate we asked mastermind Patrick Madsen (Random Hero) to tell us about the single "Plastic Crown" Here is the story:

I was in the studio with my producer and my wife (and label-mate), Zahna. I really wanted an upbeat song to complete the record, I had this certain drumbeat that was stuck in my head for a few days, decided to pitch it to the team and then we were off to the races...

I had been going through a lot of personal things in my life at the time and decided to match the intensity of the music. Thus "Plastic Crown" was born. "When you turn your back they're all salivating only to love the likes that you are generating" calls out the clout chasing mentality that has frantically taken over the scene.

Open, honest and raw ROCK

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

