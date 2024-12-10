Singled Out: Nesdam's Plastic Crown

Nesdam is gearing up to his new album "Find The Truth" on XOVR Records (founded by Korn's Brian "Head" Welch), and to celebrate we asked mastermind Patrick Madsen (Random Hero) to tell us about the single "Plastic Crown" Here is the story:
I was in the studio with my producer and my wife (and label-mate), Zahna. I really wanted an upbeat song to complete the record, I had this certain drumbeat that was stuck in my head for a few days, decided to pitch it to the team and then we were off to the races...
I had been going through a lot of personal things in my life at the time and decided to match the intensity of the music. Thus "Plastic Crown" was born. "When you turn your back they're all salivating only to love the likes that you are generating" calls out the clout chasing mentality that has frantically taken over the scene.
Open, honest and raw ROCK
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Iron Maiden Share 'Thanks Nicko' Video- Ozzy Osbourne Hopes For Black Sabbath Reunion At His Final Concert- Creed Announce 2025 Summer Of '99 Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Announce 2025 Tour- System Of A Down Recruit Korn, Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold For Stadium Shows- Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Team Up- more
Thomas Rhett Launches Las Vegas Residency- Blake Shelton Producing Keith Whitley Documentary- Chase Rice- more
Rolling Loud Will Be Livestreamed By Amazon- Mariah Carey Celebrates 30 Years Of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
Iron Maiden Share 'Thank You Nicko' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Hopes For Black Sabbath Reunion At His Final Concert
Soul Coughing Releasing First Live Album Ahead Of Spring Tour
Watch Gojira's 'Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!)' Video
Robin McAuley Announces New Album With 'Til I Die' Video
Traveling Wilburys 'End Of The Line' Video Upgraded To 4K
The Hu Plot European Incarnation Tour Leg
Burning Witches Share 'Mirror, Mirror' Lyric Video