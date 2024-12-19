The Replacements' Bob 'Slim' Dunlap Dead At 73

Bob "Slim" Dunlap, the former lead guitarist for The Replacements, has died at the age of 73, due to complications from a stroke he suffered 12 years ago, his family shared in a statement.

"Bob passed at home today at 12:48 p.m. surrounded by family," Dunlap's family shared in the statement. "We played him his Live At The Turf Club, (Thank You Dancers!) CD, and he left us shortly after listening to his version of Hillbilly Heaven - quite poignant. It was a natural decline over the past week. Overall it was due to complications from his stroke."

Dunlap replaced founding lead guitarist Bob Stinson in the group in 1987 and remained a member of the group until they broke up in 1991. He recorded two albums with the band, 1989's "Don't Tell A Soul' and 1991's "All Shook Down".

