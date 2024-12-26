E-Town Concrete and Bulldoze Deliver 'Drones For Xmas'

E-Town Concrete and Bulldoze teamed up for a new track called "Drones for Xmas," where they are having fun over the deluge of drone sightings in their native New Jersey recently.

They band delivered the track earlier this week and said via social media, "hey picked the wrong state to f*** with. Etown x Bulldoze collab. Recorded at Bayway studios produced by Jay way. Merry Xmas."

"Drones for Xmas" follow's E-Town Concrete's most recent singles "Written In The Scars" (this past August), and the 2023 tracks "Stretchin Tha Truth", and "Level Up". Stream the new collaboration below:

