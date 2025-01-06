Alter-Bridge Share Big News On 21st Anniversary

Alter-Bridge marked their 21st anniversary as a band on Sunday (January 5th), by sharing the big news that they are working on their next studio album, which they will be recording this year.
The band took to Facebook and shared, "21 years ago, on this day, we formed Alter Bridge! Thanks to all our fans for sticking with us and we are going to record a new album this year! Very excited for the future!"
Mark Tremonti shared the post and added, "Thanks to all the fans! I'm already writing the new album as we speak! We will be ready to get together and record in March".
