The Jellybricks Share New Song 'Devil's A Day Away'

Harrisburg, PA's The Jellybricks have released a new single called "Devil's A Day Away" from their forthcoming album "Dreaming in Stereo" that arrives on February 7th. Earshot sent over the following details:

Guitarist/vocalist Larry Kennedy says, "We are incredibly excited to be releasing our new full-length album, 'Dreaming In Stereo' on Wicked Cool Records! It's our second full-length release for the label, and it will be the eighth full-length release of our career. Once again we offer a collection of songs written, arranged and performed by us, this time with Geoff Sanoff (Jesse Malin, Bush Tetras) producing all of our work at Renegade Studios in NYC, with additional recording by Michael Washkevich at MDW Productions in Harrisburg, PA. We had a great time collaborating with Geoff on these recordings. We're always looking for new ways to present our songs to a dedicated listening audience who have supported us for nearly three decades.

"The new songs feature lead vocals by myself, guitarist Bryce Connor, and our drummer, Tommy Kristich, and this album also features several fantastic guest guitar appearances by Doug Gillard (Guided By Voices, Nada Surf). We relish the opportunity to share these twelve new songs, some of the best work we have yet created together as a band. We hope that these songs will entertain and please our long-time fans, as well as find their way into the hearts, minds and souls of many new ones!"

The Jellybricks are known for their catchy, harmony-driven, melodic rock 'n' roll, drawing inspiration from the '60s British Invasion to '90s Alternative. Forming in the late 90's, the Harrisburg, PA-based crew have opened for bands like Live, Goo Goo Dolls, Fuel, and Better than Ezra. In 2019, they were nominated for "Best Video" at the Independent Music Awards and received the Central PA Music Hall of Fame "Best Rock Band" award.

The even-keeled ascent of The Jellybricks is living proof that a band need not be an overnight sensation to feel lucky. A rock group in the classic two-guitars-bass-drums tradition, this Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based crew persevered for two decades before claiming the spotlight with Some Kind Of Lucky, their first album for Wicked Cool Records. "The opportunity to make a new, better record is what always leads us back into the recording studio," says Kennedy.

The Jellybricks began as a vehicle for Larry's original songs in the mid-'90s but has steadily evolved over eight releases into a four-headed collaboration with all four members writing and singing lead. "We've gotten really good at speaking the same language when it comes to collaborating." says bassist/vocalist Garrick Chow.

Drawing inspiration from decades of melodic Rock 'n' Roll - from the '60s British Invasion to '90s Alternative - their catchy tracks didn't go unnoticed. Stevie Van Zandt, founder of Wicked Cool Records and the Underground Garage radio properties took notice, elevating their 2012 track "Rock 'n' Roll Suicide" to Coolest Song in the World status, an honor they also collected with "About The Weekend" in 2014.

2019 saw the release of "Some Kind Of Lucky," which included the song "Brooklyn," notable for being the first track co-written by all four Jellybricks, and which received a nomination for Best Video at the Independent Music Awards. The album itself set a record with four songs earning the title of "Coolest Song in the World" in Little Steven's Underground Garage. The Jellybricks' dedication was further recognized that year when they were honored with the Central PA Music Hall of Fame Best Rock Band award.

The Jellybricks have now completed work on their upcoming full-length album, "Dreaming in Stereo", with Grammy-winning Producer Geoff Sanoff (Jesse Malin, Bush Tetras) behind the board, and are eagerly anticipating its release.

