Left on Red Unleash 'PyroSCENiac' Video

Mid-Missouri Metalcore band Left on Red have released their brand new single "PyroSCENiac" along with a music video that was shot and directed by: Myles Clayborne.
We were sent the following details: "PyroSCENiac" is about people in the music community that publicly want support and pretend to want nothing but the best for the artists in the area, but secretly talk down about and spread hate towards the people that choose to work with them. The song name is called "PyroSCENiac" because these people just want to watch the music scene burn from their own self induced drama. Not thrive.
Frontman Myles Clayborne shared, "PyroSCENiac is definitely about someone or one(s) in our local music scene. They're the cause of headaches, the topic of funny conversations, all because they shot themselves professionally and metaphorically in the foot.
"You can't talk down towards the same people that hire you and expect to continue working in the same scene. 'Here lies your career, fatal would, self-inflicted'".
Sammy Hagar Reveals One Rarity For Las Vegas Residency- AC/DC Were Asked Not To Live Up To Song Title- Breaking Benjamin- more
David Lee Roth Box Set Coming Next Month- Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium- Watch Silverstein's 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low' Video- more
Ringo Starr Delivers His Country Album 'Look Up'- Maggie Rose Teams With Vince Gill For 'I Can't Make You Love Me'- Parmalee Stream New Single 'Cowgirl'- more
ROSE and Bruno Mars' APT Goes Platinum- Journey Montana Shares New Single 'Best One'- Julia Michaels Teams With Maren Morris For 'Scissors'- more
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
AC/DC Were Asked Not To Live Up To Song Title
Breaking Benjamin Reveal Video For Chart Topping 'Awaken'
Bad Religion Lead Punk In The Park AZ Lineup
Jaws of Brooklyn 'Coming Home' For Valentine's Day
Left on Red Unleash 'PyroSCENiac' Video
The Halo Effect Mark New Album release With 'What We Become' Video
24 Hours of Eno Livestream Announced
Jethro Tull Announce 'Curious Ruminant' Album With New Video