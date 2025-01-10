Left on Red Unleash 'PyroSCENiac' Video

Mid-Missouri Metalcore band Left on Red have released their brand new single "PyroSCENiac" along with a music video that was shot and directed by: Myles Clayborne.

We were sent the following details: "PyroSCENiac" is about people in the music community that publicly want support and pretend to want nothing but the best for the artists in the area, but secretly talk down about and spread hate towards the people that choose to work with them. The song name is called "PyroSCENiac" because these people just want to watch the music scene burn from their own self induced drama. Not thrive.

Frontman Myles Clayborne shared, "PyroSCENiac is definitely about someone or one(s) in our local music scene. They're the cause of headaches, the topic of funny conversations, all because they shot themselves professionally and metaphorically in the foot.

"You can't talk down towards the same people that hire you and expect to continue working in the same scene. 'Here lies your career, fatal would, self-inflicted'".

