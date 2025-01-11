Metal Supergroup Crucial Velocity Deliver New album 'Controller'

Crucial Velocity, featuring members of King Diamond, Shaolin Death Squad, plus Chastain Harris have released their new album, "Controller, the follow up to their self titled 2023 album release. Adrenaline sent over the details: Heavier, leaner and darker than the debut album, Controller is ready for the masses.

"On the new album, Controller, we took the elements that we loved from the debut and basically magnified them. The songs are more concise and heavy yet always melodic. There is a flow and a consistency throughout. We do not shy away from our influences. We embrace the classic hard rock and metal from the 80's and 90's while keeping it fresh and creating a unique CRUCIAL VELOCITY sound. Fans of Queensryche, Alice In Chains, Ghost, Black Sabbath and even prog metal will align with this album." - Nate Bauer

The theme of "control" runs through much of the album. Political unrest with cult like figures. Online mind control. Religious control. Brainwashing men to kill thousands in the holocaust...

"Brainstorm", the powerful and haunting lead single released on November 15, 2024, was created by CRUCIAL VELOCITY's Nate Bauer through empathetic perspective-taking inspired by his child with autism.

Nate Bauer explains "'Brainstorm' is a deeply personal song with lyrics written from what I imagine to be the perspective of my non-verbal son who, as a result of Tuberous Sclerosis, has severe autism and seizures. I tried to capture what it might be like inside of his head, as he is unable to verbally communicate for himself. It is a tribute of sorts to everyone affected by autism or any special needs."

