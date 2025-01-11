Metal Supergroup Crucial Velocity Deliver New album 'Controller'

Crucial Velocity, featuring members of King Diamond, Shaolin Death Squad, plus Chastain Harris have released their new album, "Controller, the follow up to their self titled 2023 album release. Adrenaline sent over the details: Heavier, leaner and darker than the debut album, Controller is ready for the masses.
"On the new album, Controller, we took the elements that we loved from the debut and basically magnified them. The songs are more concise and heavy yet always melodic. There is a flow and a consistency throughout. We do not shy away from our influences. We embrace the classic hard rock and metal from the 80's and 90's while keeping it fresh and creating a unique CRUCIAL VELOCITY sound. Fans of Queensryche, Alice In Chains, Ghost, Black Sabbath and even prog metal will align with this album." - Nate Bauer
The theme of "control" runs through much of the album. Political unrest with cult like figures. Online mind control. Religious control. Brainwashing men to kill thousands in the holocaust...
"Brainstorm", the powerful and haunting lead single released on November 15, 2024, was created by CRUCIAL VELOCITY's Nate Bauer through empathetic perspective-taking inspired by his child with autism.
Nate Bauer explains "'Brainstorm' is a deeply personal song with lyrics written from what I imagine to be the perspective of my non-verbal son who, as a result of Tuberous Sclerosis, has severe autism and seizures. I tried to capture what it might be like inside of his head, as he is unable to verbally communicate for himself. It is a tribute of sorts to everyone affected by autism or any special needs."
Sammy Hagar Reveals One Rarity For Las Vegas Residency- AC/DC Were Asked Not To Live Up To Song Title- Breaking Benjamin- more
David Lee Roth Box Set Coming Next Month- Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium- Watch Silverstein's 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low' Video- more
Ringo Starr Delivers His Country Album 'Look Up'- Maggie Rose Teams With Vince Gill For 'I Can't Make You Love Me'- Parmalee Stream New Single 'Cowgirl'- more
ROSE and Bruno Mars' APT Goes Platinum- Journey Montana Shares New Single 'Best One'- Julia Michaels Teams With Maren Morris For 'Scissors'- more
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
AC/DC Birthplace Accidental Destruction In New Documentary
Foreigner Hit New Milestones With Classic Hits
Tremonti Launching The End Will Show Us How Tour This Week
Metal Supergroup Crucial Velocity Deliver New album 'Controller'
Hirax Announce New Album 'Faster Than Death'
Necronomicon Ex Mortis Unleash 'Unspeakable Swamp Creature'
Billy Joel Forced To Postpone Hard Rock Show Due To Medical Procedure
The Starvations Shares Tribute To Los Angeles As First Reissue Arrives