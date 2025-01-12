Organizers of The Namm Show, the annual showcase for musical instruments, have confirmed that they still plan to go forward with this year's event at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Ca on January 21st through 25th.
There was some doubt about the Orange County event taking place following the devastating wildfires that are raging in neighboring Los Angeles county. NAMM president and CEO John Mlynczak issued the following statement about this year's convention in light of the fires:
"We are closely monitoring the wildfires in Los Angeles and their devastating impact on local communities. During the past few days, our efforts have been focused on reaching out to our members and partners located in the metropolitan Los Angeles area to confirm their safety. Our thoughts are with them at this time.
"Anaheim is located 60 miles southeast of the wildfires and is currently unaffected. We are actively working with our partners in Anaheim and the local authorities to ensure we have accurate, up-to-date information. Both Los Angeles International (LAX) and Orange County (John Wayne) airports have remained fully operational.
"Based on the latest information, The 2025 NAMM Show will be able to take place as planned from January 21-25 in Anaheim. NAMM will continue to monitor the situation daily as the winds calm down and fires are contained. We will communicate any further information as it's available leading up to the 2025 show.
"We know the road to recovery will be long for the communities affected. NAMM and The NAMM Foundation are committed to supporting the needs of our members and partners in LA through this unprecedented tragedy."
The 2025 Namm Show Will Go On As Planned
