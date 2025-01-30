Singled Out: Ken Holt's SHINE

Americana singer-songwriter Ken Holt just release his new album "Shades Of Light" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "SHINE". Here is the story:

Two young lovers parked upon a precipice, promising a love to one another that will never die. At that moment in time, 'the world seems less wrong, and the world seems more right." YESTERDAY's naysayers did not crush them, TOMORROW'S unknowns will not stop their forward movement. Why? Because their shared love has produced a light which is brighter than the dire predictions and more powerful than the dark side. Is it simplistic to suggest that "when I'm flat on my back, (and I) can't do one thing, the light will return to shine on me"? My new single, "SHINE," from the Shades of Light album says, NO, it's not simplistic but rather realistic.

There's a line in "SHINE" that says, "Beggers and Evangelists..., each one has their own way to survive."Who or what is the source of my light may very well be different than yours. The purpose of "SHINE" is not to name light sources, but rather to say when I see "crosses lit with candles, spotlights on pianos, (and hear) children singing This Little Light of Mine", I know that the rough spots are not the last spots. And indeed, I will come to a place again where "the world does seem less wrong and more right."

Pollyannaish ? Of course, the world is fraught with "hurtful glances", as the song suggests. And sometimes all we can do is put on those "dark glasses" to protect ourselves. But I'm here to suggest that on "any given night (or day), the light will return" and, somehow, miraculously manage to squeak a ray of light into a dark situation.

What you will hear on "SHINE" is a bit of piano, some mandolin and banjo, some dual guitars, bass, drums and vocals. I asked local Space Coast of Florida musicians to join me and the result may be my favorite track on Shades of Light. Lately I've been performing "SHINE" with acoustic guitar and bass and it works that way too.

Here's the whole point, Shine! O Shine! She on me...and YOU.

