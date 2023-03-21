A Night At The Family Dog - Go Ride The Music - West Pole 2-DVD Set Announced

(Kayos) Mercury Records will release A Night At The Family Dog (1970), Go Ride The Music and West Pole (1969), three psychedelic trips down memory lane, on May 12 as a 2 DVD package, complete with new artwork and '60s-styled poster. All three films were originally produced and created as groundbreaking television documentaries by Ralph J. Gleason [1917-1975] who did more than any other journalist to hip the world to what was shakin' in San Francisco in the late '60s.

A Night At The Family Dog held on February 4, 1970, featured the brightest three lights of the Bay Area, Jefferson Airplane, Grateful Dead and Santana. These three bands would define a scene that had the whole world wondering what exactly was going on in the Haight-Ashbury section of San Francisco. A Night At The Family Dog starts with two iconic Santana performances before Grateful Dead covers Otis Redding. Jefferson Airplane then splits the club wide open with their patented incendiary and provocative performance style. And when Carlos Santana, Jerry Garcia, Jorma Kaukonen, Jack Casady and Paul Kantner kick out the jams to end it all, all hell breaks loose. The original mono recording has been remixed and remastered.

The San Francisco Sound, as it became to be known, was a montage of shrieking guitars and bold now-classic Acid Rock. Go Ride The Music is a stunning document of Jefferson Airplane and Quicksilver Messenger Service (a band destined for stardom who short-circuited their own success). There are also cameo appearances from David Crosby and Jerry Garcia.

West Pole captures the magnetic attraction of musicians who provoked the establishment enough to create national news. Gleason knew it. And via his writings, eventually so did the rest of America. Here's a chance to witness first-hand the birth of a culture: Steve Miller Band, Jefferson Airplane, Grateful Dead, Quicksilver Messenger Service and others.

Those born too late to experience first-hand just what made this city at this time so significant will finally understand. Even Beatle George Harrison had to visit from England to see what the fuss was all about. It was a time of wild experimentation. Poetry, music, film, journalism, sex, drugs and political activism shared the spotlight as American Culture itself began to shapeshift into forms heretofore unknown.

A Night At The Family Dog/Go Ride The Music/West Pole Track listing:

A Night At The Family Dog

Incident At Neshabur - Santana

Soul Sacrifice - Santana

Hard To Handle - The Grateful Dead

China Cat Sunflower - The Grateful Dead

I Know You Rider - The Grateful Dead

The Ballad of You And Me And Pooneil - Jefferson Airplane

Eskimo Blue Day - Jefferson Airplane

A Super Jam - featuring Carlos Santana, Jerry Garcia, Jorma Kaukonen, Jack Casady, Paul Kantner and more!

Go Ride The Music

We Can Be Together - Jefferson Airplane

Volunteers - Jefferson Airplane

Mexico - Jefferson Airplane

Warm Red Wine - Quicksilver Messenger Service

Somebody's Crying - Quicksilver Messenger Service

Subway - Quicksilver Messenger Service

Plastic Fantastic Lover - Jefferson Airplane

Somebody To Love - Jefferson Airplane

Mona - Quicksilver Messenger Service

Emergency - Jefferson Airplane

Wooden Ships - Jefferson Airplane

West Pole

Music - Ace Of Cups

Roll With It - Steve Miller Band

Greasy Heart - Jefferson Airplane

New Potato Caboose - The Grateful Dead

Dino's Song - Quicksilver Messenger Service

Sittin' In Circles - Steve Miller Band

Simplicity - Ace Of Cups

Freedom - Sons of Champlin

Gospel Song - Ace Of Cups

