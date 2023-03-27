A.J. Croce Celebrating Father's Landmark Albums With Croce Plays Croce Tour

Tour poster

(Firefly Media) A.J. Croce is hitting the road again in celebration of two more of his father Jim Croce's legendary albums, 1973's Life and Times and his final release, I Got A Name, in addition to songs from You Don't Mess Around With Jim.

The much-anticipated fall tour, Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary commences in mid-October with the first announced date being Springfield, MA on October 27, and includes shows through November and December in historic venues like New York City's Town Hall and Detroit's Royal Oak Music Theatre.

The Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary show features a legendary band (including drummer Gary Mallaber, bassist David Barard, guitar/violin James Pennebaker) and a moving multi-media presentation accompanying Jim's songs (including memorable hits, "Operator (That's Not the Way It Feels)", "Time in a Bottle," "Bad, Bad Leroy Brown," "I Got A Name," and others.)

"The audience reaction has been so great," says A.J. "The shows we did last year were not only met with a huge response, but I learned so much about what works and what resonates, we knew we had to keep going."



The gifted multi-instrumentalist says besides the two albums Life and Times and I Got A Name, tracks from the popular You Don't Mess Around With Jim - which fueled last year's run - will also be part of the new show. "We'll be playing songs representative from all three albums, and also some songs the audience might not know from more obscure artists that I realized connected me and my father. It was those songs that eventually led me to do this show in the first place."



BMG has 50th anniversary editions of Life and Times and I Got A Name planned for release in the summer. These will be limited color vinyl pressings of each album to celebrate this momentous anniversary and a special box set, among other promotions.

CROCE PLAYS CROCE 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Oct 27 / Aria Ballroom @MGM Springfield / Springfield, MA

Oct 28 /The Wilbur / Boston, MA

Oct 30 / Count Basie Center for the Arts / Red Bank, NJ

Nov 1 / Santander Performing Arts Center / Reading, PA

Nov 2 / Sandler Center for the Performing Arts / Virginia Beach, VA

Nov 4 / The Town Hall / New York City, NY

Nov 5 / Keswick Theatre / Glenside, PA

Nov 7 / Kodak Center / Rochester, NY

Nov 8 / Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall / Munhall, PA

Nov 9 / Taft Theatre / Cincinnati, OH

Nov 12 / Royal Oak Music Theatre / Royal Oak, MI

Nov 15 / Hoyt Sherman Place / Des Moines, IA

Nov 17 / Pantages Theatre / Minneapolis, MN

Nov 25 / Florida Theatre / Jacksonville, FL

Nov 26 / Parker Playhouse / Fort Lauderdale, FL

Nov 28 / Capitol Theatre / Clearwater, FL

Nov 29 / King Center for the Performing Arts / Melbourne, FL

Related Stories

More Croce News