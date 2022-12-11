Alabama Shakes' 'Boys & Girls' Expanded For 10th Anniversary

Package promo

(Capitol Music Group) ATO Records celebrate the 10th anniversary of Alabama Shakes' debut album "Boys & Girls" by releasing a brand new expanded deluxe edition of the record.

The "Boys & Girls 10 Year Anniversary Deluxe Edition," is a two-disc collection repackaged in a foil-board gatefold jacket with new, unreleased photos and a bonus radio session.

"I can't believe it has been 10 years since the release of Boys & Girls," says singer/guitarist Brittany Howard. "At the time, we were just excited to be putting out music and playing shows. We had pretty much recorded the album in between our day jobs and had zero expectations. What followed completely blew our minds. This was such a magical period in all of our lives."

In addition to the album's original 11 songs, the deluxe edition offers 11 tracks from the band's live performance on KCRW's "Morning Becomes Eclectic."

Recorded in January 2012 during Alabama Shakes' first trip to Los Angeles, the set included a performance of "Always Alright" - a non-album track that appeared on the soundtrack for the Oscar-nominated film Silver Linings Playbook and received a Grammy nomination.

Related Stories

Alabama Shakes Music and Merch

News > Alabama Shakes