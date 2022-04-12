Alice Cooper Adds Fall Leg To Detroit Muscle Tour

Alice Cooper is on a roll. As the music legend prepares to conclude his spring tour later this month, he has announced a fall leg of his Detroit Muscle Tour.
The new fall let will be kicking off on September 7th in Bethlehem, PA at the Wind Creek Event Center and will wrap up on October 8th in Las Vegas, NV at a to be announced venue.
The VIP pre-sale is set for Tuesday, April 12 at 10am local time. The general public on-sale takes place Friday, April 15 at 10am local time for most dates. See the new dates and previously announced spring dates below:
9/7 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
9/9 - Alton, VA- Blue Ridge Rock Festival
9/11 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum @ Caesar's
9/13 - Buffalo, NY - Shea's Buffalo
9/14 - Binghamton, NY - Visions Arena
9/16 - Albany, NY - The Palace Theater
9/17 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Casino & Resort
9/18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
9/20 - Muncie, IN - Emens Auditorium
9/21 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Hall
9/22 - Hammond, IN - The Venue @ Horseshoe Casino
9/24 - Louisville, KY - Louder than Life Festival
9/25 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
9/27 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theater
9/28 - St.Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
9/30 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theater
10/1 - Springfield, IL - Bank of Springfield Center
10/4 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Event Center
10/6 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center
10/8 - Las Vegas, NV - TBA
Alice Cooper's current remaining Spring 2022 tour dates are as follows.
WITH SPECIAL GUEST BUCKCHERRY:
4/12 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Jubilee Auditorium
4/14 - Calgary, AB - Winsport Arena
4/15 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Center
4/16 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Ent & Sports Centre
4/19 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
4/20 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall
WITH ACE FREHLEY:
4/22 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
4/23 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
4/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
