Alice Cooper's Full Hellfest Performance Streaming Online

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper performed at France's Hellfest on June 24th amid his current summer tour, and pro-shot video of the rocker's full set is streaming online.

Cooper mixed tracks from 10 albums during the 75-minute appearance - opening with 1991's "Feed My Frankenstein" and closing with the iconic title track to his 1972 album, "School's Out."

Currently playing shows on a European tour, Alice launched the summer series in Wales on May 23 and will close it out in Athens, Greece on July 6; he will then kick-off a fall North American run in Bethlehem, PA in early September.

The singer's latest album is 2021's "Detroit Stories." Watch video of the Hellfest performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

