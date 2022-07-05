Alice Cooper's Full Hellfest Performance Streaming Online

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper performed at France's Hellfest on June 24th amid his current summer tour, and pro-shot video of the rocker's full set is streaming online.
Cooper mixed tracks from 10 albums during the 75-minute appearance - opening with 1991's "Feed My Frankenstein" and closing with the iconic title track to his 1972 album, "School's Out."
Currently playing shows on a European tour, Alice launched the summer series in Wales on May 23 and will close it out in Athens, Greece on July 6; he will then kick-off a fall North American run in Bethlehem, PA in early September.
The singer's latest album is 2021's "Detroit Stories." Watch video of the Hellfest performance here.
