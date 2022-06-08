Alice Cooper Story Of The Songs TV Special Coming

Reelz TV have announced that the special program "Alice Cooper: Story of The Songs" will premiere on Sunday, June 19 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT on the cable and satellite television network.
They sent over the following synopsis: "Alice Cooper has his own wild chapter in the story of rock music as one of the greatest showmen to ever perform.
"The band of the same name was led by his signature brand of theatricality which shocked and delighted audiences. In exploring three huge Alice Cooper hits see what was behind the singular style of the godfather of shock rock from the revolutionary and controversial stage shows to the iconic and rebellious 1972 smash hit 'School's Out'.
"With his first-hand account of sharing the stage with Cooper guitarist Steve Hunter discusses the exhilaration of opening night for the infamous 'Welcome to My Nightmare' album tour while former Alice Cooper bass player Prakash John recalls the unique and horror-fueled performances that broke creative boundaries.
"Guitarist Dweezil Zappa shares stories of how his legendary producer and musician father Frank Zappa signed the Alice Cooper band while the GTO's Pamela De Barres shares her stories of helping the fledgling Vincent Fournier become Alice Cooper from his style to his sound.
"Award winning video director Nigel Dick and actress Rana Kennedy give insight into shooting Alice Cooper's iconic 'Poison' video and how his late 1980s comeback cemented his legacy as an all time great."
Alice Cooper Adds Fall Leg To Detroit Muscle Tour
Alice Cooper Dream Inspired Amoth's New Single
Lovely World To Premiere New Single On Nights with Alice Cooper
KISS, Alice Cooper and Jon Bon Jovi Frontman TV Premieres Announced
Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- Led Zeppelin Offered ABBA-style Avatar Concert Opportunity- more
Queen Releasing Unheard Song Featuring Freddie Mercury- Journey Guns N' Roses Perform Rarities For First Time In 30 Years- more
Lamb Of God Announce New Album And Tour- Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic- Queen and Adam Lambert- more
Def Leppard Score Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years- Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'- Metallica- more
Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos
Sites and Sounds: Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022
Sites and Sounds: A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts
Led Zeppelin Offered ABBA-style Avatar Concert Opportunity
Coheed and Cambria Remove Dance Gavin Dance From Summer Tour
Bruce Springsteen Jams With Coldplay In New Jersey
Hollywood Undead Announce New Album 'Hotel Kalifornia'
Metallica Share Bottlerock Performance Of The Unforgiven
Alice Cooper Story Of The Songs TV Special Coming
Singled Out: Raygun Romance's Adore You