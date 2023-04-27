Alice Cooper announces expanded Deluxe Edition of 'Killer'

Album art

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper will release an expanded Deluxe Edition of his 1971 classic, "Killer", on June 9. Produced by Bob Ezrin, the fourth studio album by the founding quintet of Cooper, lead guitarist Glen Buxton, rhythm guitarist/keyboardist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith features the classic singles "Under My Wheels" and "Be My Lover", while the project reached No. 21 on the US Billboard 200.

"Killer (Deluxe Edition)" delivers a newly-remastered version of the original release alongside alternate takes for "You Drive Me Nervous," "Under My Wheels," and "Dead Babies", and an unreleased live recording of the band's performance at Mar Y Sol Pop Festival in Puerto Rico on April 2, 1972.

Recorded a few months before the band returned to the studio to make "School's Out", the show previews "Public Animal #9" from the upcoming album. The group played most of "Killer" during the concert, including "You Drive Me Nervous," "Under My Wheels," and "Halo Of Flies." They also tapped the group's 1971 album, "Love It to Death" for live versions of "Is It My Body?," "Long Way To Go," and the smash hit "I'm Eighteen."

Get more details about the 2023 reissue and stream "Under My Wheels" here.

