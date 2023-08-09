Alice Cooper Releases New Song 'Welcome To The Show'

Road cover art

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper has released the track "Welcome To The Show" as the third single from his forthcoming album, "Road." The tune follows "I'm Alice" and "White Line Frankenstein" as the third preview to the 2023 record.

Due August 25 via earMUSIC, "Road" was produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, and written, composed and recorded with Cooper's bandmates - guitarists Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henrikson and Nita Strauss, bassist Chuck Garric, and drummer Glen Sobel.

"For 'Road', I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs," says Alice. "I only see these guys when we're on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so."

Alice has been performing across the globe for decades; complementing the album's "road" theme, the 2023 package includes a bonus DVD/Blu-ray featuring Alice's full live show at France's Hellfest in 2022.

Get more details and stream the new single here.

Related Stories

Alice Cooper Announces Rock City Music Company In-Store Event

Alice Cooper Shares New Song 'White Line Frankenstein'

Spend An Evening With Alice Cooper This Fall

Alice Cooper Shares His Most Personal Influences and Explosive Stories

More Alice Cooper News