Alice Cooper Shares Classic 'School's Out' Performance

Video still

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is sharing video of a vintage performance of the title track to "School's Out", as part of the lead up to the June 9 release of an expanded Deluxe Edition of his 1972 album classic.

Cooper and his band were filmed delivering the song during a 2012 appearance on the BBC TV show "Later... With Jools Holland". Produced by Bob Ezrin, the fifth studio album by the Alice Cooper band was led by the iconic title track, which delivered the group's first US Top 10 hit when it reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the project hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The expanded 2023 reissue delivers a newly-remastered version of the original album alongside rarities like the single versions of "School's Out" and "Gutter Cat vs. The Jets"; two previously-unreleased tracks - an alternate version of "Alma Mater" and an early demo of "Elected," a song that would appear in 1973 on the band's first US No. 1 album "Billion Dollar Babies"; and, audio of the band's May 27, 1972 concert in Miami, FL, recorded a few weeks before the band entered the studio to record the album.

The Rhino Records release of "School's Out (Deluxe Edition)" will be available in multiple formats, including 2CD sets, 3LP versions on 180-gram vinyl, and digital.

Cooper will also issue an expanded Deluxe Edition of his 1971 classic, "Killer", on June 9.

Watch video of the 2012 performance of "School's Out" here.

