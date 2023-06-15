.

Alice Cooper Shares First Song From New Road Album

Bruce Henne | 06-15-2023

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming a video for "I'm Alice" as the lead single and first preview to his newly-announced album, "Road." Due August 25 via earMUSIC, the project was produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, and written, composed and recorded with Cooper's longtime bandmates - guitarists Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henrikson and Nita Strauss, bassist Chuck Garric, and drummer Glen Sobel.

"For 'Road', I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs," says Alice. "I only see these guys when we're on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so."

Alice has been performing across the globe for decades; complementing the album's "Road" theme, the 2023 package includes a bonus DVD/Blu-ray featuring Alice's full live show at France's Hellfest in 2022.

This past week, Cooper released expanded Deluxe Editions of his 1971 classic, "Killer", and 1972's "School's Out." Get more "Road" details and stream "I'm Alice" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
