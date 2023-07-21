Alice Cooper Shares New Song 'White Line Frankenstein'

Album art

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper has released the track "White Line Frankenstein" as the second single from his forthcoming album, "Road." The tune follows the lead single, "I'm Alice", as the second preview to the 2023 record.

"White Line Frankenstein is a monster that we created. It's a truck driver who's been out there a long time. He's the king of the road. He doesn't live in a house. He lives in that truck," Alice says. "In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life. So, 'White Line Frankenstein' would be his CB handle. It's monstrous and definitely a stage song."

Due August 25 via earMUSIC, "Road" was produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, and written, composed and recorded with Cooper's bandmates - guitarists Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henrikson and Nita Strauss, bassist Chuck Garric, and drummer Glen Sobel.

Alice has been performing across the globe for decades; complementing the album's "road" theme, the 2023 package includes a bonus DVD/Blu-ray featuring Alice's full live show at France's Hellfest in 2022.

Stream the new single, "White Line Frankenstein", here.

Related Stories

Spend An Evening With Alice Cooper This Fall

Alice Cooper Shares His Most Personal Influences and Explosive Stories

Alice Cooper Shares First Song From New Road Album

Alice Cooper Shares Classic 'School's Out' Performance

More Alice Cooper News