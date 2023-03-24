Alice Cooper Shares Remastered 2000 Performance Video Of 'Brutal Planet'

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming remastered video of a performance of "Brutal Planet" from his 2000 release, "Brutally Live."
The rocker was filmed at London's Hammersmith Apollo while on tour in support of his 14th studio record, "Brutal Planet", with a live lineup that featured guitarists Ryan Roxie and Pete Friesen, bassist Greg Smith, drummer Eric Singer and keyboardist Teddy Andreadis.
Cooper has a full live schedule set for 2023: following a spring US series that will open in Mount Pleasant, MI late next month, Alice will join Hollywood Vampires for European shows this summer before playing some US stadium dates with Motley Cue and Def Leppard, and an early fall North American trek with Rob Zombie.
Cooper's latest release is 2021's "Detroit Stories", which pays homage to the musical roots of his Michigan hometown.
Stream the 2000 live performance video of "Brutal Planet" here.
