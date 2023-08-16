Alice Cooper Shares 'Welcome to The Show' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming a lyric video for "Welcome To The Show", the current single from his forthcoming album, "Road." The song is the third preview to the August 25 release of the rocker's latest studio set via earMUSIC, which was produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, and written, composed and recorded with Cooper's bandmates - guitarists Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henrikson and Nita Strauss, bassist Chuck Garric, and drummer Glen Sobel.

"It's a hard rock album. I mean, I've got a hard rock band," says Alice in a new video trailer for the record. "There's a couple of really good ballads. There's a lot humor because there is a lot of humor on the road."

The 2023 package also includes a bonus DVD/Blu-ray featuring Alice's full live show at France's Hellfest in 2022. Cooper is currently mixing US headline shows with dates opening for Motley Crue and Def Leppard.

Stream the "Road" trailer and the "Welcome To The Show" lyric video here.

Related Stories

Alice Cooper Releases New Song 'Welcome To The Show'

Alice Cooper Announces Rock City Music Company In-Store Event

Alice Cooper Shares New Song 'White Line Frankenstein'

Spend An Evening With Alice Cooper This Fall

More Alice Cooper News