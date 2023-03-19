Architects Offshoot Sylosis Shares 'Deadwood' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Sylosis, helmed by Josh Middleton who also plays guitar for metalcore giants Architects, have revealed the video for their vicious new single 'Deadwood'. The band's first new music of 2023 is a snarling cut of holistic savagery.
Middleton comments "We've never pushed so hard to create something as special as this new music! Deadwood is the first taste of what is to be a very busy year of new Sylosis music...more news to come.
"Our focus is to write the best modern metal and it's very exciting to see a new scene of metal fans and bands emerging for us all to keep developing and growing!"
Sylosis support Lamb Of God and Kreator on the 21st March at the OVO Arena Wembley, London. Watch the video below:
