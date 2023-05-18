Arctic Rain Share Cover Of Journey Classic 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)'

(Freeman) Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to present a fantastic version of the classic Journey song "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" from the Swedish Melodic Rock band Arctic Rain.
After two successful albums, 'The One' released in 2020 and 'Unity' released in January 2023, the band decided to pay tribute to their idols, Journey, with their own version of "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" and they did it the right way!
ARCTIC RAIN's intention was to write songs with strong melodic rock vibes based around the type of tasteful instrumental harmonies typical for a lot of bands in the '80s and '90s. A revival of sorts, but with a modern touch, both in the melodies and for the overall sound.
