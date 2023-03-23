As Everything Unfolds 'Slow Down' With New Visualizer

(Freeman Promotions) UK rockers As Everything Unfolds have released their new single "Slow Down", along with a visualizer. It's the final single before their new album, Ultraviolet, is being released on April 21.
Singer Charlie Rolfe comments: "Ever feel like you're being pulled down? Like someone is your biggest supporter yet your biggest critic, it's a confusing and conflicting feeling. 'You're letting me shout out, while you're telling me to slow down?'
"Sometimes people will try to manipulate you into thinking they're your biggest supporter, but jealousy can lead those same people to drag you down leaving you confused, when charged with platform or responsibility, that weight can carry difficult tasks and burdens, push through it and be the best version of you that you can be."
As Everything Unfolds have just completed their UK tour as special guest for Enter Shikari and were recently nominated as "Best Breakthrough Live Artist" for a 2023 Heavy Music Award. Heading to mainland Europe next, the band will be performing on the Impericon Festival tour and playing a few select headline shows before heading into the summer festival season.
More As Everything Unfolds News
Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Possible Supergroup- Wolfgang Van Halen On Honoring His Father and Lack Of Van Halen Covers- Springsteen- more
Saliva's Wayne Swinny Dies From Brain Hemorrhage- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album- Nita Strauss Recruits Alice Cooper For 'Winner Takes All'- more
Neal Schon Announces Journey Through Time Release With 'Lights' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- more
Hot In The City: Arizona Upcoming Concerts Roundup Spring 2023
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
The Rolling Stones Search For Shelter In Chronicles Series Finale
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 'Share Dead To The World'
Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Stars Possible New Supergroup
AWOLNATION Join Lineup For This Year's Louder Than Life Festival
Primus Recruit Tool Stars For Upcoming Benefit Concert
Silverstein Expand Misery Made Me For Deluxe Edition
Jackson Browne Announces Summer Tour
Metal Church Announce New Album Congregation of Annihilation