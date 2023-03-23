As Everything Unfolds 'Slow Down' With New Visualizer

(Freeman Promotions) UK rockers As Everything Unfolds have released their new single "Slow Down", along with a visualizer. It's the final single before their new album, Ultraviolet, is being released on April 21.

Singer Charlie Rolfe comments: "Ever feel like you're being pulled down? Like someone is your biggest supporter yet your biggest critic, it's a confusing and conflicting feeling. 'You're letting me shout out, while you're telling me to slow down?'

"Sometimes people will try to manipulate you into thinking they're your biggest supporter, but jealousy can lead those same people to drag you down leaving you confused, when charged with platform or responsibility, that weight can carry difficult tasks and burdens, push through it and be the best version of you that you can be."

As Everything Unfolds have just completed their UK tour as special guest for Enter Shikari and were recently nominated as "Best Breakthrough Live Artist" for a 2023 Heavy Music Award. Heading to mainland Europe next, the band will be performing on the Impericon Festival tour and playing a few select headline shows before heading into the summer festival season.

