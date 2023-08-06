Ashen Share 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Cover

(Out Of Line) Nirvana is undeniably one of the most iconic bands of its generation. With their re-imagination of the classic "Smells Like Teen Spirit", French Rock/Metalcore newcomers Ashen pay homage to a song that shaped millions of teenagers and introduced them to a new world of music.

After playing with Motionless In White and While She Sleeps, the band showcases incredible creativity in this cover and lets us expecting great things for the future.

The music video for "Smells Like Teen Spirit" was shot during their 2023 tour across France with While She Sleeps and Resolve.

