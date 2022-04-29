Astronoid Share New Single 'Sleep Whisper'

Astronoid have shared their brand new track "Sleep Whisper". The song is the second single from their forthcoming album, "Radiant Bloom", which will arrive June 3rd.

Singer/guitar player Brett Boland had this to say about the new song, "'Sleep Whisper' was one of the first tracks written for the album. "The song is about going somewhere else... another planet, another universe, or anywhere really.

"When we were talking with Travis Smith about album art, this was the song we used as inspiration. The cover is a visual interpretation of this track." Stream the song below:

