Atrocity Recruit Leaves' Eyes and Cradle Of Filth Stars For New Single

Atrocity have released a brand new single called "Malicious Sukkubus" that features guest vocals by Elina Siirala (Leaves' Eyes) and Zoe Marie Federoff (Catalyst Crime, Cradle Of Filth).
The track comes from Atrocity's forthcoming album, "OKKULT III", which is the finale of the "OKKULT" album trilogy, that is set to be released on January 20, 2023.
Massacre Records will be offering the album in multiple formats including as 2-CD media book, limited edition vinyl LP, limited edition box set with exclusive content as well as in digital formats.
The limited edition box set contains the "OKKULT III" 2-CD media book, a flag, a patch, two postcards as well as an autograph card. Watch the video for the new single below:
