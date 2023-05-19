Audio Karate Release First New Song in Nearly 20 Years

Single art

(Atom Splitter) California's melodic-punk outfit Audio Karate return with their first studio recordings in almost 20 years! The band reunited in early 2018 following the reissue of their two classic LPs Space Camp and Lady Melody. They later released two albums worth of previously unreleased material on Malo and ¡Otra! and got back on the road for festival appearances and playing with the likes of Descendents and other punk legends. The band quickly realized that playing together was an important part of their lives, and they went into the studio to record the new song "A Show of Hands" in 2022, while also re-recording their song "A Monster in Disguise," adding some much needed production work, making it a much more powerful song.

This limited edition 7-inch EP is being presented by Iodine Recordings, which includes beautiful artwork by Jeff Caudill (Gameface) and photography from the studio and recent tour dates, and was mastered by Jack Shirley (Joyce Manor, Jeff Rosenstock). These songs showcase the power, and precision of Audio Karate's songwriting, which masterfully strikes a balance of hyper-melodic punk rock, emo, and post-hardcore. It's out June 30.

"'A Show of Hands' is our first recording of the modern era, recorded at New Monkey Studio (previously Elliot Smith's studio) in late 2021," says guitarist Jason Camacho. "Pandemic stuff had made it so we hadn't been in a room together in a minute and we were beyond happy with the outcome. Instantly recognizable as an Audio Karate song, it blends elements of everything one would expect from AK, rolling bass lines, hummable riffs, rusty nail gargled vocals, and catchy hooks."

AUDIO KARATE ON TOUR:

6/2 - San Francisco, CA - 924 Gilman

7/28 - Chicago, IL - Reggies *

7/29 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade *

7/30 - Champaign, IL - The Space *

8/19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Paramount

10/28 - Gainesville, FL - The FEST

*With Tightwire

Related Stories

More Audio Karate News