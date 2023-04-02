AVKRVST Announce Album and Release 'The Pale Moon' Video

Album art

(Royal Avenue Media) Norwegian progressive rock group AVKRVST are pleased to reveal details on their debut album titled 'The Approbation', set to be released on June 16th, 2023.

The band are also pleased to share the new video for the album's first single "The Pale Moon". The band had this to say about the video: "The video for «The Pale Moon» is portraying a lonesome soul and his daily chores on a cabin far away from civilization - on his journey towards the end of life. All faith and hope is gone and the character is starting to lose his mind. Is he alone? Is there someone else present? Or is it just his mind playing games?



The video was directed by AVKRVST and co-directed, shot and edited by Simen Skari. The cover artwork for 'The Approbation' was created by Berlin-based artist and illustrator Eliran Kantor, who is well-known for his intriguing cover creations for metal bands.

Related Stories

More AVKRVST News