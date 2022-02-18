Awaken the Giant Share New Single 'Feel Alive'

Awaken the Giant have released their new single "Feel Alive" to all major platforms, which comes ahead of their forthcoming debut EP, "I Fooled You" (due February 25th.)
"Feel Alive" is the follow-up to the EP's title track that was released by the Texas rockers last summer and has amassed over 8.4 million streams on Spotify.
They had this to say, "Feel Alive is a song about being caught up in depression and addiction, being in a crowded situation and not feeling part of it, and feeling eager to fast forward to the future in hopes of a better life and to feel alive again".
Fans can also catch the band live in select cities. See the dates and stream the new song below:
Awaken The Giant Show Dates:
Friday 2/25 Houston, TX @Acadia Bar
Sunday 2/27 Tulsa, Oklahoma w/Kingdom Collapse @ The Vanguard
Monday 2/28 Memphis, Tennessee w/Kingdom Collapse @ Growlers
Tuesday 3/1 Fort Walton Beach, FL @ DownTown Music Hall
Saturday 3/5 - Pascagoula, Mississippi @ The Celtic Irish Pub
Friday 3/11 Katy, TX @The Wildcatter Saloon w/Uncured, Versus Me & Madame Mayhem
Friday 3/18 New Orleans, Louisiana @ Babylon Music & Sports Bar
Saturday 4/2 CPR FEST with 3 Doors Down, Seether, Badflower, Nonpoint
