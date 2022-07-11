.

Az The World Burnz Deliver Counterfeit Dreamer Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-10-2022

Az The World Burnz Single art
Tucson, AZ rockers Az The World Burnz have released a music video for their newest single, "Counterfeit Dreamer," which is the follow up to their Crazy Town collaboration, "End Of Suffering".

Jonathan had this to say, "'Counterfeit Dreamer' expresses being addicted to one's lover, and the trials and tribulations that go with relationships. how love compares to everyday struggles . It's about being able to fill a void in someone's heart and having them fill your heart the same."

Az The World Burnz is currently pursuing more collaboration projects with featured artists, as they work towards the completion of their first full length LP. Watch the video below:

Az The World Burnz Deliver Counterfeit Dreamer Video

