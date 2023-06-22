Billy Talent Announce U.S. Tour Dates

(Atom Splitter) Juno Award-winning rockers Billy Talent have announced U.S. tour dates to coincide with their appearances at the Aftershock and Louder Than Life festivals.
Billy Talent are one of Canada's most successful bands. They have sold nearly one million albums in Canada alone and nearly 3 million albums internationally. They have won seven Juno Awards and have been nominated 24 times, including two nods for their most recent studio album Crisis Of Faith (for Group of the Year and Rock Album of the Year). The album also saw three songs reach #1 on rock radio in Canada and four #1 songs on rock radio in Germany. They have also been nominated for 32 MMVA Awards - taking home the prize 10 times.
In 2018, the group was honored with the Legends of Live Special Achievement Award, presented by Canadian Music Week. Most recently, Billy Talent have launched the Billy Talent Charitable Trust to give more back to the organizations that the band supports.
The band labeled the effort "what the last few years have felt like while making this record. It was made while the world was facing some of the toughest obstacles we've ever had to endure. It's filled with snap shots of what it means to be human and the struggles we all face both individually and collectively as people. This record was written from the heart."
BILLY TALENT ON TOUR:
9/26 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch
9/27 - Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall
9/29 - New York, NY - Gramercy Ballroom
10/1 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Dolly Parton Tops Rock Chart With Rob Halford, Motley Crue Collaboration- KK's Priest, Paul Di'Anno Tour- more
Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker And More To Launch 1234fest- Aerosmith To Release Greatest Hits Collection Ahead Of Farewell Tour- more
Brooks & Dunn Wrap Extended Reboot Tour With Total Sellout- AXS TV Celebrate Anniversary Of Charlie Daniels' 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia'- more
Elvis is Everywhere! The Tupelo Elvis Festival
Desiree Dorion - That's How I Know
Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field
The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials
Memphis May Fire Reveal 'Misery' Video
Billy Talent Announce U.S. Tour Dates
The Hold Steady Announce Book Signing Events
J. Robbins Covers Naked Raygun For Tribute Album
Nils Lofgren Honors Rolling Stones Icon With 'Won't Cry No More (For Charlie Watts)
Jared James Nichols Announces UK Tour With DeWolff
Dark Below Deliver 'Make Believe' Video
NMB (The Neal Morse Band) launch live recording of 'Another Story To Tell'