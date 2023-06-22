Billy Talent Announce U.S. Tour Dates

(Atom Splitter) Juno Award-winning rockers Billy Talent have announced U.S. tour dates to coincide with their appearances at the Aftershock and Louder Than Life festivals.

Billy Talent are one of Canada's most successful bands. They have sold nearly one million albums in Canada alone and nearly 3 million albums internationally. They have won seven Juno Awards and have been nominated 24 times, including two nods for their most recent studio album Crisis Of Faith (for Group of the Year and Rock Album of the Year). The album also saw three songs reach #1 on rock radio in Canada and four #1 songs on rock radio in Germany. They have also been nominated for 32 MMVA Awards - taking home the prize 10 times.

In 2018, the group was honored with the Legends of Live Special Achievement Award, presented by Canadian Music Week. Most recently, Billy Talent have launched the Billy Talent Charitable Trust to give more back to the organizations that the band supports.

The band labeled the effort "what the last few years have felt like while making this record. It was made while the world was facing some of the toughest obstacles we've ever had to endure. It's filled with snap shots of what it means to be human and the struggles we all face both individually and collectively as people. This record was written from the heart."

BILLY TALENT ON TOUR:

9/26 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

9/27 - Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall

9/29 - New York, NY - Gramercy Ballroom

10/1 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

